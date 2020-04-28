|
William "Bill" Landry, 96, of Glastonbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Irene C. (Winters) Landry. Born in Bloomfield, he was the son of the late Ernest and Leila (Dumas) Landry. Bill was a US Army veteran of World War II. He worked for SNET for many years. Bill was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. He loved music, bowling, gardening and also sang in the Nayaug Chorus. Bill was a longtime member of the Army and Navy Club of Manchester. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his son, Robert Landry and his wife Louise, his daughter Peggy Zampino, his son Bill Landry and his wife Connie, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren and four great, great grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. Burial, with Military Honors, will be in the Glastonbury Veterans Cemetery at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. For on line condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020