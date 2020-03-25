|
|
William Harry Tranter (Bill, Papa), a resident of Southington, CT. passed away on Wednesday March 18th, 2020 at Hartford Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born on April 14th, 1945 in Taunton Massachusetts to Harry and Margaret Tranter. He is predeceased by his parents, sister Joan Richards and brothers E. LeRoy and D. Allen Tranter, all of Dighton, Massachusetts. Bill was a Police Officer in the Town of West Hartford for 26 years in which he served in many capacities. He particularly loved Community Relations and working in the schools as Officer Friendly. He carried that on in his next role as the Director of Security for the East Hartford Public Schools for a time. Bill had a passion for motorcycles and fast cars. He enjoyed coffee shops, a good cigar, card games, and venturing near and far to visit friends and family. Bill is survived by his sons, Darrin Tranter and wife Dawn, Todd Tranter and wife Cathy, as well as his daughter in law Cindy Gent. He leaves behind five beloved grandchildren; Cloe, Chad, Drake, Danika, and Drew along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and so many dear friends. All held him in the highest regard and loved him dearly. We plan to honor Bill's memory at a future date (details to follow).
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 25, 2020