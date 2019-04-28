Services Ahern Funeral Home 111 Main St., Rt. 4 Unionville , CT 06085 (860) 673-2601 Resources More Obituaries for William Streich Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. William Harvey Streich

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. William (Bill) Harvey Streich died peacefully on Wednesday, April 24th at the age of 88 with his loving wife of 68 years at his side.Bill is survived by his wife Nancyann Elizabeth (Hufnagel) Streich; children, Polly Ann Streich (Brian Loughlin) of Farmington; Jill Della Lombardi (Gregg) of Unionville and their children Corey, Casey, Cody and Cally; William Buck Streich (Connie) of Castle Pines, CO and their children Caitlin, Hannah and Cameron; Peggy Lee Streich of Alpharetta GA and her son Christopher; and Jack Michael Streich of East Greenwich, RI and his children Catherine and William. He is preceded in death by parents Harvey and Gretchen Streich of Cedar Grove, WI and his sister Barbara Gretchen Sawicki of Hales Corners, WI.Bill was born on December 7, 1930 in Milwaukee, WI to Harvey and Gretchen Clara (Angel) Streich. He attended Green Bay Avenue Elementary School and Rufus King High School. In 1951, he married his high school sweetheart Nancyann Elizabeth Hufnagel, who he lovingly referred to as his bride. He graduated from Milwaukee State Teachers College in 1953 and went on to earn his Masters and PhD in educational administration from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, WI. Bill began his long career as an educator, and in 1966 moved from Wisconsin where he was a middle school principal to Connecticut to become Assistant Superintendent of the Farmington Public School System. In 1980 he went on to become Superintendent of Schools in Farmington while also teaching graduate level classes at Central CT State University. He retired in 1994 to pursue his passions of reading, writing and traveling.Bill was a member of Phi Delta Kappa for over 50 years, as well as President of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents (CAPSS). His legacy within the Farmington schools included initiating the Project Concern (now Open Choice Program) as a founding school district bringing Hartford students to the suburbs; led the district during the time Farmington schools received the National Blue Ribbon School designation for excellence; led the overhaul of new curriculum which became a statewide model; and initiated and led the efforts for a middle school renovation and the West Woods Upper Elementary School building project. In 1994, he was awarded Educator of the Year by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce and at this time a new wing at IAR Middle School was named for Dr. Streich. Bill loved the simple things in life, his BMW bought on one of their trips to Germany, Mont Blanc pens for his writing, and Johnny Walker Red, but mostly his children and grandchildren. Bill and his bride traveled extensively to their favorite locations including Santa Fe, NM, Key West, FL, and the mountains of Colorado. Calling hours will be Tuesday April 30th at Ahern Funeral Home 111 Main Street., RT. 4 Unionville from 4 to 8 pm. The funeral is scheduled for 10:30am on Wednesday May 1st at Ahern Funeral Home, immediately followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery in Farmington. There will be a reception to follow at Tunxis Country Club on Town Farm Road in Farmington, all are welcome to attend and celebrate Bill's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dr. Streich's name may be made to: "Dr. William H. Streich Memorial Fund" attention Katie Robidoux, Farmington Public Schools, 1 Monteith Drive, Farmington, CT 06032.The family would like to especially thank Matt of Hartford Healthcare for the exceptional care, compassion and dedication provided to both Bill, Nancy and their family. They would also like to thank Maria from Polish Helping Hands for her wonderful care during this difficult time. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries