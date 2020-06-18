William "Bill" Henry Moore, 80, of South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Gail Ann (Rusyn) Moore passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Harold and Irene (Schultz) Moore. William grew up in the Ridgewood neighborhood of Brooklyn NY, after high school he enlisted in the Marines and served for 3 years. Upon being discharged from the Marines William attended Pace University in NY in the evenings and worked at Morgan Guaranty bank. Bill met the love of his life, Gail Rusyn in June of 1961 at Rockaway Beach in New York. They were married in 1964, and moved to South Windsor CT in 1966 where they raised their three children and lived for 48 years. Bill began working at CT Bank & Trust Co., in Hartford and he continued working there for 29 years. He worked in various departments over the years eventually becoming a Vice President in Finance. He enjoyed his years at the bank and made many very close friendships that have lasted a lifetime. Upon the closing of CBT which became Fleet Bank, he worked at Webster bank in Waterbury for 5 years until his retirement in 2010. Bill cherished every moment spent with his children and grandchildren. He had a passion for coaching baseball and softball for many years. He was very involved with SW Little League and Boy Scouts. Bill was a huge history buff and adored sharing stories about his time in the Marine Corps. He loved going to the beach, especially Jones Beach on Long Island, where he had so many wonderful memories of his time spent there with his wife and close friends. He also enjoyed spending time on Cape Cod, one of his favorite places. Bill was an avid golfer, enjoyed gardening and spending time outdoors in the sun. A big sports fan, he loved watching his favorite NY teams the Yankees and Giants. He enjoyed traveling and taking trips to the casino. Bill will be remembered as a personable man who had a way of making people always feel welcome and comfortable. Bill's sense of humor was a gift that will never be forgotten. Bill leaves three devoted children, Christine Chernik and her husband Steven of South Windsor, Greg Moore and wife Nicole of Wellesley MA, and Brian Moore and wife Aimee of Willington; as well as six grandchildren, that were his pride and joy, Rachel, Jenna and Rebecca Chernik, and Aidan, Margaret and William Moore. He also leaves his sister Joan Belsen of East Windsor, and his nephews and niece and a very loving extended family. Funeral services and burial at Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor are private at the request of his family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516. woundedwarriorproject.org/donate Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 18, 2020.