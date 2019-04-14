Home

William Hernandez

William Hernandez Obituary
William Hernandez, 51, of Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his home. He leaves his mother, Carmen L. Suarez of Berlin; his father, Francisco Espinosa of Tampa, FL; a son, William Hernandez, Jr. of Rocky Hill; three sisters, Miriam Rivera and her husband Jose of Newington, Melissa Irizarry and her husband Samuel of Wethersfield, and Michelle Arcidiacono and her husband David of East Hampton; nine nieces and nephews; and his girlfriend, Gladys Hernandez of Chicopee, MA. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 17, 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 79 New Park Ave., Hartford. Burial will follow in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. For online condolences and to view the complete obituary, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2019
