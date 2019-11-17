Home

William Hodge
William Hodge


1949 - 2019
William Hodge Obituary
William B. Hodge, 70, of Moodus, beloved husband of Eileen (Totz) Hodge, died Thursday November 14, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Bill was born in Middletown, son of the late, Burdette and Queria Hodge. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a boiler tech at Pratt and Whitney where he worked for 38 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U.S. Navy on the USS Independence. Bill was an avid biker and enjoyed going on trips with his friends, to Sturgis and Daytona. Besides his wife Eileen, he is survived by his children, Lori and Dan Woodworth of East Haddam, Mary and Steve Heim of Massachusetts, and Thomas Hodge of Norwich; a brother, James Hodge of Middletown; a sister Queria Berry of Cromwell; and six grandchildren Jake, Kira, Emily, Megan, Jonathan, Madeline. Funeral services will be held Tuesday November 19th at 11am at Biega Funeral Home followed by a burial at State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. Friends may call at Biega funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown on Monday from 5 to 7pm. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Post #3336, American Legion Post #156, or your local animal shelter. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 17, 2019
