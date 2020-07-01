William J. Allis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. Allis, 75, of Rocky Hill passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Dougherty) Allis for 54 years. They met at Lake Hayward the summer of 1961 and were friends from then on. Born in North Canaan, he was the son of the late Raymond F. and Lillian (Stone) Allis. Bill was a Navy veteran and served proudly with the Seabees. He attended the University of Hartford and began his employment with 3M Business Products. Bill retired as the owner of DTC (Digital Technology Connections, Wallingford). After his family Bill's next love was golf. He was an avid and natural golfer. He also was a past member of the Marlborough Lions Club. Bill was the devoted father to his two children. He leaves his daughter, Debra S. Allis and her wife, Jill Christiansen, and his son, Brendan M. Allis. He also leaves three grandchildren who brought him much joy, Chase Michael Allis, Lauren Rose Allis and William E. Taft. Graveside Service will be Thursday, (July 2) 1:00 p.m. at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, (Sec. H). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Hospital, Oncology and Palliative Care 8-1. www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery (Sec. H).
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved