William J. Allis, 75, of Rocky Hill passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Dougherty) Allis for 54 years. They met at Lake Hayward the summer of 1961 and were friends from then on. Born in North Canaan, he was the son of the late Raymond F. and Lillian (Stone) Allis. Bill was a Navy veteran and served proudly with the Seabees. He attended the University of Hartford and began his employment with 3M Business Products. Bill retired as the owner of DTC (Digital Technology Connections, Wallingford). After his family Bill's next love was golf. He was an avid and natural golfer. He also was a past member of the Marlborough Lions Club. Bill was the devoted father to his two children. He leaves his daughter, Debra S. Allis and her wife, Jill Christiansen, and his son, Brendan M. Allis. He also leaves three grandchildren who brought him much joy, Chase Michael Allis, Lauren Rose Allis and William E. Taft. Graveside Service will be Thursday, (July 2) 1:00 p.m. at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, (Sec. H). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Hospital, Oncology and Palliative Care 8-1. www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 1, 2020.