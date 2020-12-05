1/2
William J. Callahan
William J. Callahan, age 93, of West Hartford, formerly of Bloomfield, died peacefully in his apartment with long time nurse Judith at his side. William was a loving father to Lauri Graziano and her husband Alex of Caldwell, NJ, and of Bill Callahan and his wife Carol of Billings, MT; adored grandparent of Thomas, JP, BJ and Duncan. Born in Lawrence MA, graduated Lawrence HS and served in the Navy during WWII. Following his service, he graduated from MIT and married Millicent Jarvis of Cape Cod, whom predeceased him in 2016. He was CEO and metallurgist of Philbrick, Booth & Spencer, in Hartford. He loved his family, skiing, golfing at Wampanoag CC, traveling, playing the drums and listening to Jazz. He will be greatly missed. A graveside service was held at St. Bernard's cemetery, Tariffville. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Hartford Jazz Society or St. Jude's Hospital. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
