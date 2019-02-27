William J. Cannon, 91. of West Hartford, beloved husband of Janice (Penney) Cannon, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019.Born in Hartford, son of the late William and Mary (Kilkenny) Cannon, he was active with the American Legion Baseball League and had played semi pro baseball for the Elmwood Merchants. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served on the U.S.S. Wilkes-Barre. He received the WWII Victory Medal. Bill retired from the West Hartford Fire Department, after 33 years of service, with the rank of Captain. He was also a member of the West Hartford Elks Club and the American Legion Post 96.Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons, Brian Cannon and his wife Kyle, John Cannon and his wife Debra and Richard Cannon and his wife Gail, and a daughter, Colleen Cannon; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son Michael Cannon and a brother, James CannonCalling hours are Friday, (March 1), from 6 to 8 pm at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary