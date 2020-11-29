1/1
William J. "Bill" Carroll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill Carroll, 77, of Trumbull, CT and Fort Myers, FL, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in his Trumbull home surrounded by his beloved wife Sharon and his three sons, Sean, Keith and Brendan. Born January 27, 1943 in Bridgeport, CT, the son of the late Frank J. and Irene Buckley Carroll, he was a lifelong resident of the greater Bridgeport area. A graduate of St. Augustine's School, Central High School and the University of Bridgeport, Bill was a civic and business leader in the Bridgeport community for decades. Bill was the long time President of Merit Insurance. But his greatest community accomplishments were in connection with his many volunteer and civic contributions. Bill was a past Chair and an Emeritus Member of the Board of Directors for St. Vincent's Medical Center and served as an interim volunteer co-CEO for one year. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, the primary purpose of which is to raise necessary funds to help meet the financial needs of the Medical Center and to serve the poor and medically underserved populations. Contributions can be made in honor of Bill (details below). Bill was Ringmaster of the 1988 Barnum Festival, and past President of the P.T. Barnum Foundation. He was the past President of The Hundred Club of Connecticut, a member of the St. Patrick's Scholarship Fund Committee, and a former leader of the Democratic State Central Committee. He was a former member of The Board of Directors of The Bridgeport Regional Business Council and was co-chairman of St. James Parish "Faith in the Future" Campaign. He was past President of the Boy's and Girl's Club of Bridgeport, and past President of The Connecticut Boy's Club Association, which bestowed on him the "Man and Boy" award of the Boy's Club of America, their highest honor. He also served on the State of Connecticut Lawyers Statewide Grievance Panel and was honored by the Greater Bridgeport Bar Association with the Law Day Liberty Bell Award for outstanding community service. He was the past President of The Bridgeport Lions Club, former District Governor, and a lifetime member of Lions International. He was a former Chairman of The President's Circle at Fairfield University. Bill also served for thirteen years as a member of The Stratford Board of Education, including eight years as its Chairman, and was the recipient of numerous awards for his contributions to public education from The Connecticut Education Association, and The Connecticut Association Boards of Education. He was a former Director of The Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford, CT. He was a member of The Charter Club at the University of Bridgeport, and received the Distinguished Alumnus Award for his service to public education. He was a past member of the Brooklawn Country Club, The Gaelic-American Club and The Ancient Order of Hibernians. He also served as Grand Marshall of the 1992 Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Bridgeport, and was a member of B.P.O.E. Lodge No. 36, in Bridgeport, Connecticut. While the long list of formal titles and civic contributions were important to Bill, his most meaningful achievements were accomplished quietly and out of the public eye. Many were touched by Bill's generosity, friendship and good will and he was a source of great wit, advice, wisdom and counsel on countless occasions to an untold number of recipients over the years. Bill was fond of the maxims "If it is to be, it is up to me" and "Your ego is not your best amigo" and these served as the touchpoints for how he lived his life. Always accountable and never one to seek fanfare for his good deeds, he leaves behind his family, life-long friendships, and a greater community far better off for his having been a part of their lives. He was a great man who had a great run and he will be forever missed and remembered. May he rest in peace. Bill is survived by Sharon, his wife of 53 years, his three sons; Sean and his wife Maggie of Trumbull, CT; Keith and his wife Jane of Needham, MA; Brendan and his wife Colleen of Winnetka, IL, and his 10 grandkids. Bill had many nicknames over the years but the one he was best suited for and came to embody in life was "Pa" which was bestowed on him by his beloved grandchildren: Patrick, Sean, Ryan, Janie, Annie, Luke, Caitlin, Mary, William and Conor. Bill also is survived by his siblings Frank J. and his wife Patricia; Patricia and her husband Ken Vozzo; James and his wife Nancy; Charles and his wife Lisa; Peter and his wife Joan; Lawrence and his wife Carol Ann; Eileen and her husband Howard Clemens; and Robert and dozens of nieces; nephews; cousins and friends. He was also predeceased by his brother Thomas and sister Sheila. Services will be private but a public celebration of Bill and his life will be scheduled at a later date when it is safe to gather in a post-COVID world. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Vincent's Foundation [give.stvincents.org], 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606 and should be noted: In Memory Of Bill Carroll. To light a candle of leave a condolence online go to http://www.larsonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
November 28, 2020
Billy Carroll was placed on this earth to lead, and lead he did. The good works and deeds directed toward people in the Bridgeport area cannot be measured. His legacy will live on forever.
My thoughts are prayers are directed to his brother Peter and all members of the Carroll clan at this time.
Ed McCarthy
Friend
November 28, 2020
Mr. Carroll was a great friend to my dad and someone he always spoke of fondly. Sincerest condolences to The Carroll Family. - Jane Silva (Jack’s daughter)
Jane Silva
Friend
November 28, 2020
Our condolences to Frank, Patty and the Carroll family. Sorry for your loss.
Bob & Peggy Liptak
November 27, 2020
Bill was a great man. Great loss to his family and friends
Mary d Sleeper
Friend
November 27, 2020
I am very sorry to hear of Bill’s passing. He was a force on so many levels in the Bridgeport Community for more than 40 years. His goods deeds and commitment to improving the lives of so many will be forever a lasting testament to him. My sincere condolences to his wife, children and large expanded family.
Dan Keane
Dan Keane
Friend
November 27, 2020
It was always a pleasure to learn from and work with Bill at St Vincents
George Goldfarb MD
November 27, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Carroll family. Bill was a wonderful man who was beloved by all who knew him. His professionalism and dedication was a testament of his good will. May God Bless him in Heaven.
Richard E. Mancini
Friend
November 27, 2020
Dear Sharon, Sean, Keith and Brendon, I am at a loss for words to express just how sad and surprised I am at Bill's passing. The words "I'm sorry for your loss" seem to be so inadequate to truly express my feelings. Please take solace in knowing that he is in a much better place and free from all pain and suffering. May God bless all of the Carroll family. Don and Katie Willis
Don Willis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved