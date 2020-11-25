William J. Charamut, 77, of Southington, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 after a long illness. Bill was the loving husband of Patricia (Bauer) Charamut for 57 years. Born on July 6, 1943 in New Britain, CT to the late Ladislaw and Marie "Rose" (Ferone) Charamut, he was a longtime Southington resident and parishioner of St. Thomas Church. He was known for his hard work and excellent managerial skills beginning with Tip Top Bread and extending into industrial manufacturing, where he worked for and/or provided contracting services to companies such as New England AirCraft, Pratt & Whitney, and Machine Tool Technologies. He was also owner and sole proprietor of Industrial Technologies Services LLC where he remained actively employed until his final days. He was especially proud of his service in the US Marine Corps. Bill loved and always managed finding time to share with family and friends at home (especially for holidays), the lake cottage and while traveling throughout the US and abroad. He had a generous and youthful heart, and a passion for life which could not be extinguished. Among the many things he enjoyed were attending concerts and plays, golfing, pontooning and crushing it at the casino. In addition to his loving wife, Pat, Bill is survived by two sons, William and wife Suzie of Bakersfield, CA, Douglas and wife Penny of Southington, and two daughters, Jodie Terry and husband Stanley of Southington, and Chantelle Hauser and husband Ethan of Orlando, FL, eight grandchildren: Camilla, Caylla, Ryan, Brendan, Jacquelyn and Danielle Charamut, and Sean and Emily Terry, and two great-grandchildren: Jason and Charlly. He is also survived by his sister, Frances Belli and husband Herman, and many loved nieces and nephews, family and friends. Bill will be joining his son, Daniel, at heaven's gates, along with his sister, Dorothy Chambrello and brother, Joseph. He will be remembered by many as a good man with a caring disposition, always willing to lend a helping hand with a smile. Funeral services for Bill will be celebrated privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place - Memphis, TN 38105. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
.