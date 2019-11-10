Home

Vincent Funeral Homes
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William J. Dzielak


1938 - 2019
William J. Dzielak Obituary
William J. "Bill" Dzielak, 81, of East Hartland, beloved husband of Roslyn "Roz" (Hayes) Dzielak, died Friday, November 8, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was born June 9, 1938 in Springfield, MA, son of the late Edward and Helen (Jakubowski) Dzielak and had lived in East Granby prior to moving to East Hartland 57 years ago. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army 101 Airborne Division having served from 1955 to 1959. Mr. Dzielak Owned and Operated the Hayes General Store in East Hartland with his wife for many years prior to his retirement and had also been employed with Dalene Flooring and Kaman Aircraft. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, motocross racing, soccer games and playing with his dog Ralphie, but most of all loved to spend time with his grandchildren. In addition to his loving wife of 57 years, he is survived by his three sons, Russell "Rusty" Dzielak and wife Jennifer of East Hartland, William "Badger" Dzielak and wife Jessica of West Hartland and Edward "Moose" Dzielak and wife Heather of Winsted; his grandchildren, Lindsey, Meghan, Kyler, Shelby, Madison, Ella and Sierra; his sisters-in-law, Barbara Keenan, Elizabeth Hayes and Kim Hayes and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Morrison. His family will receive friends at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury on Wednesday, November 13th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the East Hartland Volunteer Fire Department, 22 S Rd, East Hartland, CT 06027. Please visit Bill's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2019
