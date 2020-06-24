We are so sorry for your loss.
From your neighbors
Monica & Kreg Bardon
William "Bill" J. Everett, Jr., died peacefully at his home in Vernon, Connecticut on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was the son of the late William J. and Frances (Rea) Everett. Bill was born in Asheville, North Carolina on March 23, 1934. He later moved to Richmond, Indiana where he graduated from Richmond High School and went on to complete his degree in mechanical engineering at Purdue University. Upon graduation he worked at GE in Fort Wayne, Indiana for a short time before entering the army, stationed at Fort Lee, Virginia, followed by Airborne School in the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Upon graduating he was rated as a qualified parachutist. After leaving the army he joined Pioneer Aerospace Corporation in Connecticut where he worked from 1959-1999 as an engineer and later as engineering manager. Bill was known throughout the parachute industry for his innovative design work. He had the opportunity to work on many high-profile projects with both the US Military and NASA. His designs were instrumental in securing engineering and production contracts to decelerate and recover pilotless air vehicles including the Firebee and Tomahawk cruise missiles. Bill was also Pioneer's sole engineering representative cleared to work with Lockheed at their famous "Skunk Works" on highly classified projects. He was program manager for the Stardust probe parachute system and was directly responsible for its development. The return Stardust capsule has been exhibited at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum. As project engineer Bill dealt with hundreds of customers over his career. As one colleague noted, his ability to communicate with them and quickly earn their trust and respect contributed as much to Pioneer's growth in aerospace as did his technical expertise. He was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. He was the author and coauthor of numerous publications related to his field. Bill was a true environmentalist and animal rights advocate. During his retirement Bill spent as much time as possible at his Adirondack vacation home with his family, hiking, cross country skiing and canoeing. Throughout his life he enjoyed paddling the lakes and rivers of Connecticut as well as the Boundary Waters in Minnesota, the Allagash in Maine, and Algonquin Park in Ontario. He was an accomplished archer frequenting Hall's Arrow in Manchester and the Nye Holman Archery Range. He will be remembered and cherished by his wife of 59 years, Jean, his daughter, Elizabeth and her husband Edward, his son, John and his wife Joanne, and his grandchildren, Claudia, Jason, Michael, and William. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Frances Allen. Funeral services will be private at Bill's request. Donations in his memory may be made to Glaucoma Research Foundation at www.glaucoma.org or National Resource Defense Council (NRDC) at act.nrdc.org. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 24, 2020.