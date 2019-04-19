Home

William J. Foley

William J. Foley Obituary
Bill passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was 73 years old. He was born March 11, 1946 in Stafford Springs, CT. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War era. He moved from his hometown to the Lake Tahoe area in 1979 where he was a long-time resident of Kings Beach, CA. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Foley, Sr., his mother Linda Foley (Fontanella), his brother Thomas Foley, Jr. and his sister-in-law Phyllis Foley (Belcher). He is survived by his nephews Thomas (Tucker) Foley of Staffordville, CT; James Foley of Stead, NV; Robert Foley of Stafford Springs, CT and his nieces Myrna Dickinson of Staffordville, CT and Linda Vail of Incline Village, NV. A celebration of life was held at the Nugget in Crystal Bay, NV on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2019
