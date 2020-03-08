Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
(860) 673-8610
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea
145 Main St
Unionville, CT
View Map

William J. Grohs Jr.


1961 - 2020
William J. Grohs Jr. Obituary
William J. "Bill" Grohs Jr. 58, of Watertown, beloved husband of Vicki (Cann) Frenzel, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Hartford, on September 29, 1961, the son of the late William J. Grohs Sr. and Madeline Jean Ciacchero. Bill was raised in Burlington; he was a 1979 graduate of Louis S. Mills High School, where he was president of his class. He went on to receive his bachelor's degree from the University of New Haven. Bill began his career as a licensed insurance broker in New York City until he established William J. Groh's Aviation, Inc. For the past 32 years Bill has represented the largest aviation carriers in the aviation insurance industry. Bill loved classic cars, especially his 1968 Chevelle, 1961 Corvette and his Harley. He also enjoyed boating in Westbrook. However, his greatest joy was his family and spending time with Vicki and his beautiful daughters Sophia, Evie and his stepson Marc. Bill is survived by his wife, Vicki of Watertown, his daughters; Sophia and Genevieve of Watertown and his stepson; Marc Frenzel of Watertown, his brother Daniel Grohs of Winsted and many beloved cousins and friends. His family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4-7PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon 06001. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10AM at St. Mary Star of the Sea, 145 Main St, Unionville, CT 06085. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences or directions please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2020
