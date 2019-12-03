Home

William J. Hill Obituary
William "Bill" James Hill, 77, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019. Bill was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 9:30-10:30 a.m., with a Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m., at New Antioch Baptist Church, 161 Nelson St., Hartford. Burial will follow in CT State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. For the full obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2019
