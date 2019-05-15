Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Prayer Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:45 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
William J. Kelly Jr.


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William J. Kelly Jr. Obituary
On Saturday, William J. Kelly, Jr., 57, passed away at his Vernon residence. Born in Hartford on September 2, 1961, he was the son of the late William J. Kelly Sr. & Mary (Sheehan) Kelly and a graduate of Newington High School. He had been employed with the Connecticut Department of Corrections many years as a maintenance officer. Previously, he worked for CECO Door Products for over 25 years.He is survived by his former wife, Diane (Spooner) Kelly, sons Sean and Mike Kelly, a brother Brian Kelly, all of Tolland, a brother Dennis Kelly of Newington, former sister-in-law Brenda (Cunningham) Kelly of New Britain, a nephew Robert Kelly and his partner Zack Wessely, a niece Savannah Kelly, and many other relatives.Relatives and friends may call for visitation on Friday, May 17, from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington, concluding with a brief prayer service at 6:45 PM. Interment will be private, and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Correctional Peace Officers Foundation, www.cpof.org To share a memory or words of comfort with William's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 15, 2019
