William J. Kelly

William J. Kelly Obituary
William J. Kelly born 8/15/1933 died on 3/8/2020. He is survived by his wife Lorice O'Keefe Kelly. Calling hours will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish St. Bartholomew Church, 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester. visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com to read entire obituary celebrating his life.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2020
