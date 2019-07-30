Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
26 Wintonbury Ave
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Madey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Madey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Madey Obituary
William "Bill" J. Madey, 61, a lifetime resident of Windsor, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2019. Bill was the beloved companion of Sheila Lennon for 31 years. Born in Hartford, son of Joseph and Margaret (Ryan) Madey of Windsor, he graduated from Windsor High School. He attended UConn and Eastern CT State University and had been employed as a computer technician. He was passionate about history and music, he enjoyed playing the flute and was a fan of Ian Anderson and Jethro Tull. Bill also enjoyed hockey, crossword puzzles, traveling, and George Carlin's sense of humor. He was a lifelong NY Giants fan. Bill was a caring man who was dedicated to his family; especially being attentive to his parents' needs. Throughout his life he always had pet dogs, whom he treated as his children. Chewey, Rocky, Roisin, Jasmin, Buddy and Ayla are all keeping him company in Heaven. Besides his loving life partner, Sheila and his parents, Joseph and Margaret all of Windsor, he leaves his sister Kathy Moffett and her husband Dan of Alpharetta, GA., nephews Ryan and Patrick Moffett, several cousins, his lifelong friend Steve Word, and many other good friends too numerous to mention. Donations can be made in Bill's memory to: Windsor Animal Shelter, 970 Marshall Phelps Rd., Windsor CT 06095, or Kenway's Cause, P.O. Box 935, Windsor, CT 06095. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 31, 5-8 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Thursday, August 1st, 10 a.m., directly at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Ave., Bloomfield, with a reception to follow. Burial will be private in Riverside Cemetery. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Download Now