William J. Moore, 95, beloved husband of 67 years to Mary Spencer Moore of Simsbury, died peacefully on April 21, 2020. Born in New London, CT and raised in Bristol, CT, he was the son of the late William Allen Moore and Stasia Ponda Moore. William resided in Simsbury for the past 64 years. In 1943, William graduated from Bristol High School, where he lettered in football and baseball, and served as the captain of the baseball team. The day after his high school graduation, William enlisted in the Navy in order to serve his country during World War II. William served in the Pacific Theater from 1943 until his honorable discharge in 1946. In a harrowing episode of naval bravery, William and many of his crewmates serving on the destroyer escort USS Shelton survived a torpedo attack from a Japanese submarine by leaping onto another US Navy destroyer escort as the Shelton flooded. After serving in the war, William enrolled at University of Connecticut where he joined the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and earned a degree in Industrial Engineering. He played on UCONN's baseball and football teams for four years and he served as the co-captain of the football team during his Senior Year. William developed many treasured, lifelong friendships with his teammates and his fellow students at the various schools he attended. After graduating from college William began his professional working career as an Industrial Engineer at Royal Typewriter. In the 1970s William joined Heublein as Chief Industrial Engineer and continued working there until his retirement in 1994. William's love of sports manifested itself in many ways throughout his adult life. On weekends, he braved the ski slopes with his family. In addition, he enjoyed golfing at Hop Meadow Country Club with Mary, his children, and his special group of club friends. For many years, he coached Simsbury Little League Baseball's minor and major league teams, on which his sons played, as well as his daughter's softball team. Even when not coaching, William devotedly attended his children's sporting events, from soccer games to swim meets. In his later years, he kept this tradition alive, proudly watching his grandchildren carry on the family's love of athletics. William was a member of the Greatest Generation. His experiences there certainly helped to solidify some of the values he held dear: family, faithful commitment, and work ethic. Those values, in addition to a few of his own as exemplified by his favorite sayings such as: "Have a lot of fun" and "Take it slow," made him the best husband, father, grandfather, mentor, and friend that he could be. He will be dearly missed by all. William is survived by his wife Mary, his loving children (and their spouses): Pamela Verney (Jeff Verney) of West Simsbury, William Moore (Cathy Moore) of Cromwell, David Moore (Kathy Moore) of Middletown, and Leslie Dewey (Paul Dewey) of Johns Creek, GA, as well as his five beloved grandchildren, Samuel, William, Morgan, Amanda, and Caroline. Due to the Pandemic a funeral Mass and burial will be postponed until a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Parish, 944 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury, CT. 06070. Please visit William's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020