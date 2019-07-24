Home

Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
Westbrook, CT
View Map
William J. Nesto Jr. Obituary
William J. Nesto Jr. age 88, beloved husband of the late Rosalie (Green) Nesto passed away unexpectedly at home in Old Lyme on July 22, 2019. Bill was born in Middletown, son of the late William & Lena (Malcarne) Nesto. He was a proud Army veteran, serving in the Korean Conflict. In 1956 he married Rosalie Green in Essex and was a loving and devoted husband until her death in 2009. He resided in Old Lyme for over 60 years, where he was a self-employed carpenter, painter and builder. Bill loved his garden, hunting, fishing, Red Sox and Celtics. Bill will be dearly missed by his sister Gloria A. Bombaci of Essex, his nephews; Gary D. Bombaci of Essex and William J. Bombaci (his wife Elaine C.) and great nephews Connor J. & Brian A Bombaci all of Peabody, MA. Graveside services will be held at Resurrection Cemetery, Westbrook on Friday July 26th at 11:30am with the rendering military honors. Please consider a donation to the in Bill's name. Arrangements by Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, Centerbrook.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 24, 2019
