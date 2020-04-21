|
William (Bill) J. Poggi, 99, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Faith (Walters) Poggi, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born in Windsor Locks, he was the son of the late Charles and Mary (Consolati) Poggi. He lived in Windsor Locks all of his life. Besides his wife, he leaves a loving daughter, Lori Bourret and her husband, Robert of Enfield, a sister-in-law, Mary Poggi of Vero Beach, Florida and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers David and Daniel. He attended local schools and graduated from Manchester State Trade School in 1939. As a young man, he loved to play baseball. He played for the Windsor Locks High School team and Manchester Trade School. He also played on the local team called the Kettle Brook, who were active in the Farmington Valley League and the Windsor Twilight League. After baseball, he took up the game of golf. He enjoyed gardening and puttering around the house. After graduation he worked for Henry and Wright in Hartford in the late thirties and later worked at Ord-Wes at Bradley Field. He retired from Combustion Engineering in Windsor. He was foreman of Core Assembly and when he retired he held the position of supervisor of utility purchasing. William served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a life member of VFW Smalley Post 6123 of Windsor Locks. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Donations in memory of William may be made to the Windsor Locks Lions Ambulance, 401 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020