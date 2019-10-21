Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Wethersfield Evangelical Free Church
511 Maple St
Wethersfield, CT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
West Meadow Cemetery
Newington, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Salwocki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Salwocki III


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Salwocki III Obituary
On Friday, October 18, 2019, William J. "Bill" Salwocki, III, 37, was called home to the Lord at his Poughkeepsie, NY residence. Born on June 5, 1982, he was the son of William Jr. & Karen (Reddy) Salwocki of Newington. He was educated in the Newington School System and received his Bachelors of Science from UCONN. He was currently employed with the Connecticut Department of Social Service's Danbury office where he was an Eligibility Officer. It was very fitting that he was drawn to his work in social services as it was in Bill's loving nature to be of assistance to others whenever in need. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, William and Virginia Reddy, and his paternal grandparents, William Sr. & Genevieve Salwocki. Besides his parents, left to honor and cherish his memory are his loving soulmate, Allison McCann, a brother Joseph M. Salwocki and his partner Elizabeth Spielman of Newington, a sister Noelle G. Salwocki and her partner Ahren Gauthier of Plainville, and a niece Penelope R. Gauthier. Bill's life and funeral will be celebrated on Thursday, October 24, at 11:00 AM, reporting directly to Wethersfield Evangelical Free Church, 511 Maple St, Wethersfield, CT 06109, with interment services following at West Meadow Cemetery in Newington. Relatives and friends are welcome to call for visitation on Wednesday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington, CT 06111. In lieu of flowers, it is the sincere wish of Bill's family that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the whose mission is helping others in need. To share a memory or words of comfort with the Salwocki family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now