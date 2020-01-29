Home

Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
William Scoville
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Hartford, CT
William J. Scoville


1929 - 2020
William J. Scoville Obituary
William James (Jim) Scoville, 90 of West Hartford, Connecticut, husband of the late, Kathryn Spiro Scoville, died on January 26, 2020 at home. Jim was born on 9-6-29 in Hartford, Connecticut, son of the late John H. & Bertha Scoville. Jim was pre-deceased by his siblings, Isabelle, Dora, John & his twin brother, Homer. Jim is survived by many nieces & nephews (including both grands and greats), his sister-in-law, Patricia Scoville, and many loving friends. Jim was fun loving with a sunny disposition. He always had a positive outlook and never complained even when warranted. Jim loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed spending his summers in Westbrook, CT. He was an animal lover & enjoyed spending time on the water. A funeral service will be held in honor of Jim at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield, CT. A burial service will immediately follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Bureau of Education and Services for the Blind in Windsor, CT or the FIDELCO Guide Dog Foundation. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 29, 2020
