William J. Weitzke, Jr., 71, of Meriden, husband of Karole "Katie" (Werther) Weitzke, passed away Wednesday (October 21, 2020) peacefully at home. Born in Hartford, he was a former resident of Burlington and Bristol, before moving to Meriden in 1992. Son of the late William Weitzke Sr. and Edna (Anderson) Weitzke, he graduated from Conard High School in West Hartford, Class of 1966, and attended CCSC. Bill was employed at Tilcon for 23 years, and later became the owner of PSC International inc. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Southington and Frederick-Franklin Lodge AF&AM in Plainville. William was an avid reader and a life long learner, his great mind will be missed. Besides his wife Katie, he leaves 6 daughters, Jill Olson of Harwington; Elizabeth Kovar and her husband David of Chicago, IL; Megan Slipp and her husband Nick of Melrose, MA; Jaime Ellis of Hebron; Dana Ming and her husband Christopher of Andover; and Danielle Lord (a granddaughter raised like his own daughter) and her husband Bryan of Southington; a sister, Lynne Weitzke of Chads Ford, PA; 11 grandchildren: Amanda Olson, Emily and Roger Kovar, Cameron Slipp, Grace Ellis, Madison, Reilly and Parker Ming. Great Grandchildren: Bryce and Kendall Lord; several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Mark Weitzke. Calling hours will be held Sunday 5 to 7 PM at Carlson funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home on Sunday at 7:15 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements.