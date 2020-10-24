1/1
William J. Weitzke Jr.
William J. Weitzke, Jr., 71, of Meriden, husband of Karole "Katie" (Werther) Weitzke, passed away Wednesday (October 21, 2020) peacefully at home. Born in Hartford, he was a former resident of Burlington and Bristol, before moving to Meriden in 1992. Son of the late William Weitzke Sr. and Edna (Anderson) Weitzke, he graduated from Conard High School in West Hartford, Class of 1966, and attended CCSC. Bill was employed at Tilcon for 23 years, and later became the owner of PSC International inc. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Southington and Frederick-Franklin Lodge AF&AM in Plainville. William was an avid reader and a life long learner, his great mind will be missed. Besides his wife Katie, he leaves 6 daughters, Jill Olson of Harwington; Elizabeth Kovar and her husband David of Chicago, IL; Megan Slipp and her husband Nick of Melrose, MA; Jaime Ellis of Hebron; Dana Ming and her husband Christopher of Andover; and Danielle Lord (a granddaughter raised like his own daughter) and her husband Bryan of Southington; a sister, Lynne Weitzke of Chads Ford, PA; 11 grandchildren: Amanda Olson, Emily and Roger Kovar, Cameron Slipp, Grace Ellis, Madison, Reilly and Parker Ming. Great Grandchildren: Bryce and Kendall Lord; several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Mark Weitzke. Calling hours will be held Sunday 5 to 7 PM at Carlson funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home on Sunday at 7:15 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
OCT
25
Funeral service
07:15 PM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

1 entry
October 24, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
