William E. "Bill" Jerome, Jr. of Glastonbury, CT passed away on June 4th, 2019. Bill was 72 years old, he was born in Detroit, Michigan and lived in Hartford CT, Glastonbury, CT, and Florida. He is predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth Jerome Page and William Jerome Sr. and his brother John Jerome.Bill leaves behind his beloved wife of 54 years, Linda Jerome and his two daughters Kimberly Jerome Foss and her husband Michael and Donna Jerome Andrade and her husband Alfredo. Bill's greatest joy in life was his grandchildren, Elizabeth and Justin Foss. They were both very close to their grandpa and they learned a great deal about life from him that they will cherish forever. Bill is also survived by his brother Roger Jerome and wife Anna, his brother Gene Jerome and wife Selina, his brother Tom Jerome and wife Francesca and his sister, Sherrie Krockomberger and husband Andrew. Bill will be missed by many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.Bill was a self-employed carpenter for over 40 years. He will be warmly remembered for helping everyone, his love of poker, gardening, and his great cooking.Everywhere Bill lived he always had a woodworking shop. He built many things for friends and family and could fix anything.Bill loved to travel in his RV with his wife and his dog Chico.Wherever his travels led him, Bill liked to meet new people and strike up conversations with anyone he encountered. He joked and teased a lot and left us with so many good memories to laugh about. We know Bill will have many friends and card games in heaven and he will be an everlasting guiding light for us all. Friends, family, and others are invited to John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester, CT on Tuesday 6/11/19 from 5:00 - 8:00PM to reminisce, grieve, support each other, and of course just chat! A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, 6/12/19 at Columbia Congregational Church on RT 87 in Columbia, CT at 3:00PM. http://columbiacongregationalchurch.org/. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary