William "Bill" John Newman, 75, husband of Jamie Yimoyines Newman, died on July 11, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia. Bill was born on July 1, 1945 to William E. and Josephine P. Newman in Hartford, Connecticut. He spent his childhood in West Hartford, Connecticut. where he attended Hall High School. He graduated from Central Connecticut State College, (now University), with a B.A. degree in mathematics with honors. It was in a calculus class that he met his wife Jamie and they have been together ever since. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 26. Bill served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War where he received extensive training in computer sciences used for tracking missiles. Bill's love for knowledge in computer science shaped his career. He first worked for Control Data Corporation in Minneapolis and was soon recruited by The Hartford Insurance Group where he remained his entire career. He held many management positions in the Information Technology Division and was highly respected for his knowledge of property casualty and automobile insurance issues. While raising his family in West Hartford, Bill was actively involved with the Cub Scouts, Boy Scout Troop 163 as Troop Chairman, the soccer leagues, and served many years as the president of the Board of Directors of the Greater Hartford Montessori School. Besides his wife Jamie, Bill is survived by his daughter, Marydith J. and her husband Thomas R. Kingry and their children Sydney and Wyatt of Richmond, Virginia; his son William James Newman and his wife Christina French Newman of Los Angeles, California; and several cousins. The true joy of Bill's recent years was his love for his grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Hospice Savannah, Sandra Hamilton, Leah Harrison and Carolyn Johnson for their loving care for Bill. Due to COVID restrictions and concern for the health of family and friends, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue, Savannah, on Friday, July 17. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be made to the Philoptochos Scholarship Fund - 3 Bluff Road, Savannah, Georgia 31419-9343. Please share your thoughts about Bill and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com
