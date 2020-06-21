Both Bill and his wife, Margaret were good neighbors to our Laurel Oaks community. God bless him and his family.
Sincerely, Suzanne Siegler
On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, William "Bill" Joseph Egan, 92, of Vero Beach, FL and Enfield, CT, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born on February 26, 1928 in County Offaly, Ireland to William P. and Marianne Egan. He arrived in the US in 1949. He served as President of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Hartford, Division 2, and retired from the Connecticut Department of Corrections, Somers, after 30 years. Bill, a proud Irishman, was an active member of the Holyoke St. Patrick's Committee for 38 years, receiving the Gallivan Award. He was a member of the John Boyle O'Reilly Club in Springfield, the Elks Club, the Knights of Columbus, and a founding member of The Claddagh Club in Enfield. A devout Catholic, Bill embodied the Christian ideal of loving one's neighbor through his ceaseless acts of generosity and kindness. Bill found joy watching Boston sports teams and attending Red Sox games. A highlight of his life was his first trip to see a Notre Dame home football game. He enjoyed frequent Caribbean cruises, calls from his children, Irish music, and a good story or joke. Bill loved animals, especially dogs. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Margaret; his children Patrice Gilbert and her husband Bill of Wethersfield, CT, Bill Egan and his wife Paula, and Angela Greene and her husband John of Pompano Beach, FL; his grandchildren, Lindsay, Alison and Ryan Gilbert, Isla Egan, and Jordan Greene; three siblings, Peg Morris, Nancy Goodrich, and Joe Egan, all of CT; many nieces and nephews and family in Ireland. He was predeceased by his parents and an infant brother, James Francis. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Humane Society of Vero Beach or St. Helen Catholic Church. Please see complete obituary at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.