Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
99 Bristol St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Martino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Joseph Martino


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Joseph Martino Obituary
William Joseph Martino, 90, of Southington, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at HCC at New Britain after a short illness. He was the husband of Joyce (Moran) Martino. He was born Nov. 6, 1929 in Hartford, the son of Matilda Martino. A veteran of the US Navy during the Korean War, Bill went on to work for Western Electric and AT&T Technologies for nearly forty years. He was a proud member of the Communication Workers of America for his entire career. He had been a resident of Southington for sixty five years and was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church. An enthusiastic hobbyist, Bill tried his hand at photography, boating, home remodeling, folk painting and camping; as a woodworker, he completed many projects, including a grandfather clock. He was a inveterate whistler of his own improvised compositions. Always a civic-minded community member, he joined the American Legion Kiltonic Post #72, served as a leader of the Boy Scouts Troop, volunteered at the Apple Harvest Festival, worked as a local poll watcher, and was president of the Resident Association of the Orchards of Southington for more than three years. Bill was dedicated to his family and was happiest surrounded by his grandchildren, and he derived great pleasure from cooking for whoever came by: his specialties included spaghetti, pea soup, and breakfasts of French toast. He and Joyce have been rabid fans of the UConn women's basketball team, and Bill invariably enjoyed watching Westerns and war movies on TV. Besides his wife he is survived by his children Janice Longer (David) of Kirkwood, PA, Gregory Martino (Brenda Fraser) of Wyndmoor, PA and Gail Duffy (Michael) of Southington, his 6 grandchildren, Greer Longer Krueger (Michael), Ariel and Jordy Martino, Alexander (Courtney), Kenneth and Teagan Duffy. He also leaves a brother Andrew Martino (Susan) of Vero Beach, FL. He was predeceased by his brother Arthur Martino. The funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. for a Mass. Burial will be with Military Honors at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St in Southington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Southington Catholic, 99 Bristol St. Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -