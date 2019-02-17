William "Bill" Joseph Wagemaker, 90, of Granby, beloved husband for 62 years of Emily (Marciniak) Wagemaker, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, in Granby. Born in Worcester, MA on August 20, 1928, son of the late Harry and Katherine (Walsh) Wagemaker, he was raised in Worcester, MA and was a graduate of South High School, Class of 1946. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy and served during the end of World War II until his honorable discharge in 1949. He returned to Massachusetts and enrolled at Wentworth Institute where he studied to be an airplane and engine mechanic. After graduation, he took a took a position at Kaman Aerospace where he worked for over 43 years until his retirement from the customer support department in 1993. William enjoyed a long retirement and pursued many of his passions. He loved woodworking and made many things for his family and friends over the years including clocks, name plates, cradles for his grandchildren, and jewelry boxes. Bill had a lifelong love of aviation and history. While working he loved training and mentoring new employees at Kaman and he frequently took his children and grandchildren to the Connecticut Air Museum and told them stories of his long career and involvement in aviation and aerospace. A longtime Granby resident, Bill was a member of the Senior Men's Breakfast Club, the Lion's Club, the Granby Jaycee's, and he was a founding member of the Granby Ambulance Association. He was a parishioner of St. Therese Church in Granby and was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Simsbury where he was a 4th Degree Knight and had served as a Past Grand Knight. Besides he wife, he leaves four children, Ann Martell and her husband Paul of Manchester, William J. Wagemaker and his wife Brenda of Topeka, KS, Susan Wagemaker and her partner Lynn LaMonica of Cromwell, and Katherine Baker of West Hartford; ten grandchildren, Reagan, Grace, and Tessa Baker all of West Hartford, Sydney Todd Goetsch and her husband Brian of Hilton Head Island, SC, Paul W. Martell, III of Somerville, MA, Sarah Martell and her fiancé Justin Grimm of Newington, 1st Lt. Emily Wagemaker, USAF of Tucson, AZ, and William, Abigail, and Sophie Wagemaker all of Topeka, KS; a special nephew, John F. Kida of Feeding Hills, MA; and numerous friends and neighbors. He was predeceased by a grandson, Henry Wagemaker. His family will receive friends on Saturday, February 23, 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., at St. Therese Church, 120 West Granby Rd., (Route 20), Granby. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Enfield. Memorial donations may be made to the Granby Ambulance Association, 1 Pegville Rd., Granby, CT 06035. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home in Granby has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.





