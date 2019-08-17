Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home
580 Elm St.
Rocky Hill, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home
580 Elm St.
Rocky Hill, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Joseph Walsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Joseph Walsh Obituary
William Joseph Walsh, 82, of East Hartford, loving husband for 60 years of Joyce (Canino) Walsh, passed away on Wednesday (August 14, 2019) at Salmon Brook Center in Glastonbury, with his family by his side. He was born in Bridgeport, the son of the late John and Dorothy (Jennings) Walsh. William worked as a driver for Propane Gas Service. He was an avid Red Sox fan and had a passion for cooking which he passed down to his children. Williams greatest joy was spending time with his family. He and Joyce enjoyed hosting family gatherings at their home. Besides his wife, William leaves behind to cherish his memory, two sons, Arthur Walsh of Middletown and Philip Walsh of Manchester; a daughter, Lisa Yarid of Wethersfield; a brother, Kenneth Walsh and his wife Betty of Fairfield; two granddaughters, Andrea Walsh of Middletown and Jessica Walsh of East Hampton; he also leaves two great grandchildren Ariana and Nathan as well as many nieces nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his brother John Walsh. A funeral service will be held on Monday (August 19, 2019) at 12 PM in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Monday, from 10 AM to 12 Noon. Please Share expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
Download Now