Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Funeral Homes
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Homes
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Kavanagh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Kavanagh


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Kavanagh Obituary
William Reid Kavanagh, 82, of Simsbury, beloved husband of Margaret S. H. (Gibson) Kavanagh, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at John Dempsey Hospital. He was born on December 25, 1936 in Torphins, Scotland, son of the late Alexander and Elsie (Hamilton) Kavanagh and previously lived in Dollar, Scotland prior to moving to Simsbury 36 years ago. He was his class Valedictorian at Morrison's Academy in Crieff, Scotland and was a Lieutenant in the British Navy where he was a Navigator on Gannet's and helicopters. Mr. Kavanagh was the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Veeder-Root, Co. for many years prior to his retirement. He was a member of Simsbury Farms Golf Club. In addition to golf, William was an avid reader and loved anything to do with aviation and he also collected stamps. William was both proud and honored to have met Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in May of 1957 and received a beautiful plate to commemorate the occasion of her visit to the Home Fleet. In addition to his loving wife of 59 years, he is survived by three daughters, Susan Zionts of Windsor, CT, Jane Scott of Gleneagles, Scotland (Dale Scott) and Laura May of Auchterarder, Scotland and two grandchildren, Benjamin Zionts of Longmont, CO and Max Zionts of Windsor, CT (who affectionately called him "Grumpa"). He was predeceased by a son-in-law, George May. His family will receive friends at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury on Monday, November 4th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Services will be private. His final resting place will be in the hills of Scotland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit William's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -