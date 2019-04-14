Resources More Obituaries for William Kawecki Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William "Bill" Kawecki

Obituary Condolences Flowers William "Bill" Kawecki, of Lancaster, PA formerly of New Britain, CT and beloved husband of Paula Banzhaf, died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, after a 3-month battle with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. In addition to his wife Paula, with whom he celebrated their 5th anniversary on March 22, 2019, he is survived by two daughters, Alexandra of Long Island City, NY and Victoria, of Bethesda, MD; his sisters, Bernadette Smith of New Britain, CT and Dr. Mary Ellen Brooks of Greenville, SC; and a brother, Robert (husband of Nancy) of Boynton Beach, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Helen Stepensky Kawecki and his first wife, Patricia Russo Kawecki who died in 2006 of breast cancer.Bill grew up in New Britain, CT, attending Sacred Heart School and St. Thomas Aquinas High School. When the family moved to Smithtown, NY, he graduated from St. Anthony's High School and SUNY, Stony Brook, cum laude. He worked in garages and construction in High School and College, loved building things (and then blowing them up) and never met a hardware store he didn't like! In Smithtown he was a paramedic and volunteer fireman for 15 years and served as Captain of the heavy rescue company, truck #429. For 36 years he worked as a property/auto claims manager for All State Insurance, retiring in 2013. In Lancaster, he was a member of St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, the East Petersburg Sportsman Association, serving as recording secretary for a number of years, and volunteered with the "Mighty Men" at First United Methodist Church. He loved target shooting and reloading ammo and tinkering with engines of all kinds. He will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and creative use of the English language. He and Paula loved to travel and enjoyed wintering in the Florida panhandle's "forgotten coast."Funeral and burial in the Kawecki family plot in New Britain will be held on Monday, April 22 at 9:30 AM, at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad Street, New Britain, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to: Smithtown Fire Company, 100 Elm Street, Smithtown, NY 11787, , PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018, East Petersburg Sportsman's Association, PO Box 553, East Petersburg, PA 17520 or to a . A special thank you to the staff at Lancaster General Health, Lancaster Rehab Hospital, Hospice & Community Care and Apostles Care at Homestead Village for the wonderful care they provided Bill. To leave an online condolence, please visit: www.DeBordSnyder.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries