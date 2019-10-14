Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Wake
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
William Kingsley Burghoff III Obituary
William "Billy" Kingsley Burghoff III, 57 of Berlin CT passed away on Friday October 11, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Newington to the late William "King" Kingsley Burghoff Jr, and Katherine McIIroy Burghoff of Rocky Hill. Billy was an accomplished diesel mechanic where he started his career at Strom's Mobil in Hartford. He was proud to become a heavy equipment mechanic and union member of Local 478 for Major Machinery and Eastern Equipment, and ended his career at Eversource. Bill's greatest joys were spending time with his children, working on old muscle cars, and hosting friends at his 'Hilltop Bar', where he never let anyone go empty handed. Billy is survived by his loving family including the love of his life, his wife, Susan; children Kayleigh, Cody, and Madison Burghoff; siblings Robert of Rocky Hill, Douglas of Rockville, Jennifer of Rocky Hill, his Uncle Bill McIlroy of Wethersfield and many nieces and nephews. Billy will be remembered as a loving husband and father whose greatest joy in life was his family. He truly embodied living life to the fullest, commonly proclaiming, "we pegged the fun meter!" There will be a wake on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm and a funeral service on Wednesday , October 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., both at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Billy's honor to the Movember Foundation, a men's health and cancer awareness foundation, at movember.com. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit: www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 14, 2019
