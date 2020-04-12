|
William L. "Bill" Braman, formerly of Newington, CT, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 in Cromwell, CT. He was born on February 10, 1945 in Pawtucket, RI to the late William and Corinne (Routhier) Braman. He grew up in Millville, NJ and attended the University of Baltimore where he earned a B.S. in Business Management. He worked in sales and advertising for many years and owned and operated both the TV Times Advertising Agency and Granite State Printing Co. LLC in Somersworth, NH. Bill had a big personality and a gift for connecting with others. He enjoyed attending Crossroads Community Cathedral in East Hartford, CT and sharing his Christian faith. He was a former Volunteer Firefighter in Newington, CT and member of the Dover, NH Jaycees and the Broken Spokes Motorcycle Club. He had many hobbies and interests including collecting antiques, fishing, boating, classic cars, and spending time at the ocean. Above all, he was a devoted father and took great pride and joy in his two sons and their families. Bill is survived by his beloved sons William L. Braman, III and his wife Debbie of East Windsor, CT; Donald J. Braman and his wife Shelly of Wethersfield, CT; his grandchildren Emma, Carly and William IV; his sister Susan B. Holland of Berlin, CT, and his former spouse with whom he shared his sons, Mary D. Chapman of Ellington, CT, in addition to several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Louella B. Schmidt. There will be a memorial service at a later time to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the at .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020