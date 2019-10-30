Home

William Luke Dzwil, 47, beloved son of S. James and Barbara (Janowski) Dzwil, passed away Wednesday October 23,2019, after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Besides his parents , Bill is survived by his brother, James (Maria) Dzwil of Charlestown, RI; his sisters Rachele Torres (Kevin Curley) of Newington, CT and Rebecca Dunleavy (Brian) of Farmington, CT; five nephews, Sam Jacob, Sean, Matthew, and James; a niece Sarah; an uncle Thomas Janowski; two aunts, Marge Rinkavage and Chris (Steve) Chirdon; and five cousins and their families. Bill was predeceased by his grandparents, Simon and Mildred (Merchant) Dzwil and Stanley and Lucy (Mikulak) Janowski; and an uncle, Raymond Rickavage. Bill grew up in Farmington, CT and graduated from Farmington High School in 1990, prior to moving to Charlestown, RI. Funeral services and burial will be private.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 30, 2019
