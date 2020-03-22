Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Gaudette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. Gaudette


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William L. Gaudette Obituary
William L. Gaudette, "Bill", of 135 N. Niantic Dr., Charlestown, RI, son of Valmore & Florence Gaudette, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020. Born on May 7, 1929 in Springfield, MA, he eventually settled in Connecticut where he lived until retiring to Charlestown, RI. Bill was an Army Veteran, honorably discharged in 1953. He worked most of his life in restaurant management until he & his wife, Victoria Gaudette, purchased the Altnaveigh Inn in Storrs, CT in 1984, which they jointly operated until 2004. Bill leaves behind his beloved wife of 48 years, Victoria (Apuzzo) Gaudette, 5 beloved children: Debra Betancourt of Pawcatuck, CT, Jeffrey Gaudette (Lynn) of Colchester, CT, Christopher Gaudette (Renee) of Marlborough, CT, Ann Vose (Matthew) of Mansfield, CT , and Andrew Gaudette of Oakland, CA, 3 beloved step-children: Theodore Wojcik (Mary) of Marlborough, CT, Roberta Wojcik-Andrews (Ian) of Ypsilanti, MI, and Christine Wickes of Guilford, CT, 19 beloved grandchildren, & 7 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by one grandchild. His family thanks the loving care provided by the dedicated staff at Foundations Park Altzheimer's Care Center in Toledo, OH where he stayed from June, 2019 until his death. Bill will be honored at a Memorial Service in Rhode Island with details to follow. Donations may be made at a charity of the donor's choosing.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -