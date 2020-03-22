|
William L. Gaudette, "Bill", of 135 N. Niantic Dr., Charlestown, RI, son of Valmore & Florence Gaudette, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020. Born on May 7, 1929 in Springfield, MA, he eventually settled in Connecticut where he lived until retiring to Charlestown, RI. Bill was an Army Veteran, honorably discharged in 1953. He worked most of his life in restaurant management until he & his wife, Victoria Gaudette, purchased the Altnaveigh Inn in Storrs, CT in 1984, which they jointly operated until 2004. Bill leaves behind his beloved wife of 48 years, Victoria (Apuzzo) Gaudette, 5 beloved children: Debra Betancourt of Pawcatuck, CT, Jeffrey Gaudette (Lynn) of Colchester, CT, Christopher Gaudette (Renee) of Marlborough, CT, Ann Vose (Matthew) of Mansfield, CT , and Andrew Gaudette of Oakland, CA, 3 beloved step-children: Theodore Wojcik (Mary) of Marlborough, CT, Roberta Wojcik-Andrews (Ian) of Ypsilanti, MI, and Christine Wickes of Guilford, CT, 19 beloved grandchildren, & 7 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by one grandchild. His family thanks the loving care provided by the dedicated staff at Foundations Park Altzheimer's Care Center in Toledo, OH where he stayed from June, 2019 until his death. Bill will be honored at a Memorial Service in Rhode Island with details to follow. Donations may be made at a charity of the donor's choosing.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020