William "Bill" L. Gorman, 92, of West Hartford, CT, died peacefully on March 26, 2020. He was born on October 11, 1927 in Weymouth, MA the son of John H. and Lillian G. Gorman. Bill grew up in Braintree, MA and met his future wife, Marjorie, in kindergarten, where they ended up standing next to each other in their class picture. This was the beginning of a relationship that would span their lives together including 60 years of marriage. After completing high school he served in the United States Army before attending and graduating from Suffolk University in Boston, MA. Shortly after his marriage to Marjorie, the newlyweds moved to Hartford to start their new life together. Bill was hired at Joseph Merritt & Company and began his career there as a sales representative, then Sales Manager, Vice President and eventually retiring as President of the firm. He valued the life long friendships he made while at Merritt's. Bill was an upbeat guy who rarely let a day pass without making family, friends, co-workers and even strangers laugh with his one-liners, jokes or good stories. He enjoyed spending the summer months in Harwich Port, MA and cherished time with his grandchildren, who fondly referred to him as "Grumpen." An ironic nickname since he was the least grumpy person we knew. For many years every weekday morning started with a round of golf on the Cape and many afternoons with an ocean swim. He is survived by his three children, Mary and her husband Richard Hadjian of North Andover, MA; Barbara and her husband Alan Rosenberg of Simsbury, CT; Robert Gorman and his wife Carla of Raleigh, NC; his grandchildren, Gregory Hadjian and his fiancée Rebecca Hammer, Sarah Hadjian, and Emily and Molly Rosenberg. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Gorman and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie, his brother John "Jack" Gorman and sister Elinor Mackin. Regretfully, funeral services were private due to the coronavirus crisis. When we can again gather publicly, the family plans to hold a celebration of his life. He was laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford on Monday, March 30th. The family would like to extend its sincere gratitude to the staff of River Ridge in Avon, CT for the care and compassion they provided to Bill. Their efforts made his final years comfortable and enjoyable. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to St. Peter Claver Church in West Hartford, CT or to a .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020