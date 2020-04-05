|
William Lester "Bill" Tamburro, Sr., beloved husband of the love of his life for over 67 years, the late Rosalie M. Tamburro, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Bill was born in Bessemer, PA on May 15, 1926, son of the late Jack and Celeste (Macari) Tamburro. Bill was a real patriot and loved his country, so like many of his contemporaries, he enlisted in the US Navy at age 17 to serve in World War II. He joined in 1944 and did not return home until 1946. Bill spent his early childhood in Bessemer, PA before the family moved to Windsor during the depths of the Great Depression, an era that contributed significantly to his drive and work ethic for the rest of his life. He lived in Windsor for 50 years where he and Rosalie raised their family. Bill was a very successful businessman and his promotion in 1979 to District Manager with John Hancock Life Insurance brought the family to East Lyme for the next 33 years. Bill was a spiritual man, a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend who lived a life dedicated to service to others. He was a volunteer fireman in Wilson and worked as a scout leader and coach in support of his family's activities. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus, a Fourth Degree Knight, and a Past Grand Knight of Council 3181 in Windsor. In East Lyme, he was an active member of the Lion's Club and particularly enjoyed serving as treasurer of the club for many years. He will also be remembered by his family as the world's greatest New York Yankee fan. Bill is survived by his children, John Tamburro and his wife Cathy of Southington, Maria Higgins and her husband Charlie of Glastonbury, Lisa Arute and her husband Mark of Tolland, and Jim Tamburro and his wife Suzanne of South Windsor; his daughter-in-law, Paula Tamburro; his grandchildren, Cristin Buckley and her husband Jeff, Karen Herens and her husband Dan, Holly Sweeney and her husband Michael, Brian Higgins and his wife Jenna, Jeffrey Higgins and his husband Robert, Paul Arute and his wife Lyndsey, David Arute and his wife Jennifer, Joe Tamburro, and Jimmy Tamburro, Jr.; his great grandchildren, Madison, Adam, Ethan, Colin, Dominic, and Everett; his sister-in-law, Janet Colca; his niece, who was more like a sister to him, Stellie Giovanetti; his nephews, Greg Colca and Mark Colca; and other relatives and dear friends. Besides his parents and wife, Bill was predeceased in 2010 by his beloved son, William L. Tamburro, Jr.; and in 2014 by his beloved great grandson, Benjamin Buckley; his sisters, Rose Stavola and Vera Brunetti; and his brother, Louis Tamburro. His family extends its thanks to the kind caregivers at Kimberly Hall North in Windsor, White Oaks in Manchester, and The Village at Buckland Court in South Windsor. His funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Ben Was Here Inc. at www.benwashere.org. To leave an on-line condolence or share a memory with his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020