Rev. William L. Traxl, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday morning,July 12, 2020. He was born in Hartford on May 14, 1933 to Mr. and Mrs. William J. Traxl. He was educated at St. Mary's School, East Hartford; Chester School, Wethersfield; Kingswood School, West Hartford; St. Thomas Seminary, Bloomfield; St. John's Seminary, Brighton, Massachusetts and St. Mary's Seminary, Baltimore, Maryland. He was ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Hartford by Archbishop Henry J. O'Brien at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church on Thursday, May 26, 1960. His First Solemn Mass was celebrated on Sunday, June 5 at Corpus Christi Church, Wethersfield. After serving in several parishes in the Archdiocese, Father Traxl was appointed pastor at St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Oakville. He was also the Academic Vice President at Holy Apostles College and Seminary and was the Chairperson of the History Department and teacher at South Catholic High School in Hartford for several years. In 1997 Father Traxl came to St. Dunstan Parish and served as pastor until he retired in 2007. During his time in Glastonbury, Father Traxl also served as administrator at St. John Fisher Church in Marlborough. We all remember his great sense of humor and his hearty laugh. As pastor he was always open to new programs and new ideas. His willingness to discuss new ideas and try them and to laugh at himself if something didn't work out was a sign of his humility, and contributed to the greatness of St. Dunstan Parish. When he moved back to Glastonbury during his retirement, Father Traxl loved to come back to St. Dunstan Parish whenever it was possible. He was present for many funerals and parish activities and especially enjoyed seeing everyone at the senior luncheon. He never lost interest in the parish; though he may have forgotten names or dates of events, he always had St. Dunstan in the forefront of his mind, and what he could continue to do to be of service. How he loved to reminisce about the past. Many visited Father Traxl during his retirement or kept in touch by phone. He truly appreciated the kindness of all who assisted him in so many ways. Special mention must be made of Jane and Skip Thomas who were his very dedicated caregivers for so many years. Father Traxl is survived by five cousins and many friends. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday July 18 at 11am in St. Dunstan Church, 1345 Manchester Rd., Glastonbury, with the Most Rev. Juan Miguel Betancourt, Auxiliary Bishop of Hartford as principal celebrant. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manchester. Calling hours will be Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30am at the church. Everyone must call the parish office if they want to attend the mass (860-633-3317) and masks have to be worn. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Dunstan Church. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com
.