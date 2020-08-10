1/
William L. Vogel
William Leonard Vogel (Bill), aged 71 of Brooklyn, NY died suddenly on August 1, 2020. Bill was an alumnus of Bloomfield High School class of 1966, grew up in the Beth Hillel Synagogue community, and was a graduate of Yale University. Bill was an original thinker, a lover of music and movies, and a prolific poet. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie and son, David, his brother Eliot and sister-in law, Karen, his sister Harriet and brother-in- law, Russell Gontar, his sister-in- law, Eileen Sanderson and his loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephew and his dear cousins, all of whom will miss his unique take on the world and are grateful for the hundreds of poems that he left behind. Donations in Bill's memory can be made to the Brain Injury Association of America or the charity of your choice.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 10, 2020.
