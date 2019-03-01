Home

William "Will" LaMarco Obituary
William "Will" LaMarco, age 26, died February 24, 2019 in Chiefland, FL due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Will was born in New Haven, CT on March 15, 1992, son of Janice M. (Chillemi) LaMarco of Crystal Springs, FL and William F. LaMarco of Old Saybrook, CT. Will was employed by the Laborers Union #455 and was working towards his CDL license. He had a love of fishing, all animals, motorcycles and his Mom's cooking. Will was also a member of the Elks Club in Westbrook. In addition to his parents Will is survived by many uncles, aunts and cousins. Visiting hours will be held at Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main St. Centerbrook on Sunday, March 3rd from 2-5pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 4th at 10:30am at St. Joseph's Church, Middlesex Tnpk, Chester. Interment to follow at the parish cemetery.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 1, 2019
