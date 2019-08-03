Home

Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
82 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT 06790
(860) 482-4456
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
View Map
William Lawrence Goring

William Lawrence Goring Obituary
William ("Bill") Lawrence Goring, 76, of Torrington passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Growing up in Northampton, Massachusetts, Bill loved exploring in the woods and reading everything he could get his hands on. After graduating Columbia College (Columbia University) in NY and enjoying a colorful, politically-engaged life in the city, his affection for books and desire for a quieter life led him and his wife Debby to move to Torrington and found Nutmeg Books, a beloved bookstore that he tended to until his death. Among his other hats, Bill was a judo and jujitsu practitioner, teacher and judge, he worked with adults with disabilities and he was a former ghost writer for authors he was contractually obligated never to mention. He spoke a couple languages, read a handful more, and enjoyed tasting various foods, the more bizarre the better. He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Debby Goring, his three children: his son, Michael Goring of New York, NY, his twin daughter Jessica Goring and her partner Brendan Tween of New York, NY, along with their children Lucy, Hannah and Yara, his twin daughter Randi Goring and her husband Thomas Perrot of Paris, France, along with their children Esther, Nathanael and Raphael, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Flora (née Gosselin) Goring, and his siblings Leanne Isham, Albert Goring and Elaine Doerman. Visiting hours will be held at Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield St. in Torrington this Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Condolences may be sent to Bill's family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 3, 2019
