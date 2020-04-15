|
Father William M. Mulcair, M.S., 86, a Missionary of Our Lady of La Salette, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut. He was born February 12, 1934 in Dagenham (Essex), England, son of the late John Joseph and Emily (Kent) Mulcair. He attended grammar school in England and Ireland and high school at the La Salette Apostolic School in Cesson-Sevigné, France and at the Ecole Missionnaires de Cucé, prior to entering the St. Joseph Seminary in Corps (Isere), France on October 31, 1951. Father Mulcair made his First Profession on November 1, 1952 and professed his Perpetual Vows on December 23, 1956. He was ordained on May 29, 1965 at the La Salette Shrine Church in Ipswich, Massachusetts. Father's studies in the Seminary earned him a B.A. in Philosophy; M.A. in French Literature and an M.S. in Marriage and Family Counseling. In addition, Father was a clinical member of the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy; certified as a Licensed Practitioner; and received an Honorary Doctor of Humanitarian Services (D.H.S.) at Briarwood College in Southington, CT. Following his ordination, Father was a Professor at the La Salette Seminary in Altamont, New York. He ministered as the Assistant at Our Lady of Sorrows in Hartford, CT and in 1969 he became the Assistant at St. James Parish in Danielson, CT. In 1972, Father was elected as a General Assistant for the La Salette General Council in Rome, Italy. The following year, he was also appointed Secretary General. He returned to the United States in 1976 and was the Pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Holyoke, MA. Father Mulcair was elected Second Provincial Assistant for the Province in 1977. Following his term as Assistant in 1979, he was the Pastor of St. Peter Parish in Dagenham, England. He ministered there until 1983 when he was appointed Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Atlanta, GA. Father joined the Hartford House community in 1986. Father Bill was awarded the prestigious Diplomate Status by the American Psychotherapy Association, as well as the Recognition Award for Outstanding Service by the Catholic Youth Organization of the Archdiocese of Hartford. Despite his extensive educational background and degrees, Father Mulcair was best known for his quiet and humble manner. His life was focused on helping and serving those less fortunate, as seen in his loving and dedicated work at the Intensive Education Academy, Inc. Through his counseling, he helped many adults and children to grow and become productive members of society. In addition to his La Salette community, Father Mulcair is survived by; two nieces, Christine M. Kiely of Petts Wood, Kent, England and Elizabeth J. Pugh of Cambridge, UK; a cousin, Eileen Havas of Randolph, New Jersey; as well as many friends in Rhode Island and Connecticut. Among them were Sister Helen Dowd, CSJ, who worked closely with him at the Intensive Education Academy; John Dowd of RI; and Leonard and Mary Lutz of Newington, CT. He was predeceased by his brother John J. Mulcair of Wales, United Kingdom; and a cousin Mrs. Sheila Hare, of Chester, New Jersey. Funeral arrangements will be published at a future date. Contributions in his memory may be made to: Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette Retirement Fund, 915 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114-2330. To share a memory, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020