A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
William Martus

William Martus Obituary
William "Bill" Martus, 76, of Hartford, husband of the late Paula (Tetreault) Martus, passed away Wednesday. Born in North Haven, he was a former New Britain resident, moving to Hartford in 1973. He worked for ARC of Farmington Valley as a Maintenance Man and Driver. Surviving are two sons, Karl Martus and his wife Stephenie of Greer, SC; And Kristian Martus and his wife Dawn of Coventry; a daughter, Kimberly Martus of Milton, FL; as well as a sister and three brothers. Funeral services are Monday 10 AM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday 4 to 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARC of Farmington Valley, 225 Commerce Drive, Canton, CT 06019. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 18, 2019
