It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and best friend William "Bill" Maura on Aprill 13th, 2019. Bill was born Dec. 27,1951 to Francis Maura Sr. and Elizabeth (Catanzaro) Maura. He is survived by his wife, Faith Maura of Plainville, his son, John Walsh of Bristol, his brother, Frances (Jimmy) Maura of Rocky Hill, his beloved dog Mack and the cats.Bill grew up in Wethersfield, CT and graduated high school from Wethersfield High School, class of 1969. He retired from LIMRA in Windsor in January of 2018. His love for people and passion for technology carried him proudly through his 47 year career from the mail room to vice president.Outside of family and work, his biggest passions were The Beatles, Volkswagens and the Red Sox! Bill's fondest moments were picnics or dinners out with family and close friends, Red Sox games with his wife or son and family road trips often camping in one of his beloved VWs, either his Westfalia or Herbbie, his beloved 1967 sunroof Beetle always blasting The Beatles or the live Sox games on 1080AM radio.Everyone who's ever met Bill has been touched by his ability to listen, his unique ability to think outside of the box troubleshooting anything and pure compassion that could help heal anything anyone was going through.Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 18th from 2-4:30pm at 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain, CT at the New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bill's name to Protectors of Animals, 144 Main St. Unit O, East Hartford, CT. 06118





