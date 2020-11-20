William McDonald Mullane, 73, passed away on Friday, November 13, at St. Francis Hospital. The son of William Coles Mullane and Edna McDonald Mullane, Bill was a lifelong resident of West Hartford, with the exception of four years attending St. Michael's College in Winooski, VT He was employed by Heublein of Hartford in his younger years, and he was a freelance contractor and illustrator, assisting in various art programs at art academies and universities throughout the state. During his entire adult years he was devoted to genealogical research for his family, and he made many enriched additions to the family tree. He had a capacious memory for stories and details. Bill also labored over home maintenance and landscaping, always full of plans for moving trees, rearranging flower beds, glazing windows and replacing clapboards. His work was never done to his satisfaction. Like the family tree, he tended all of it well. Bill was a beloved brother, uncle, and cousin to so many family members. Called the favorite first cousin among all of his cousins, he leaves two sisters Roberta Mullane of West Hartford and Joann Huntley (Douglas) of Dandridge, TN; two nieces Kathleen Scharrett (John) of East Hampton, CT and Lauren Mosier (Derek) of Charleston, SC; three grandnieces Sloane Scharrett, Logan Scharrett and Grace Mosier, and one grandnephew Noah Scharrett. An interment service was held for Bill at the convenience of the immediate family at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Hartford.



