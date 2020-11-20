1/
William McDonald Mullane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William McDonald Mullane, 73, passed away on Friday, November 13, at St. Francis Hospital. The son of William Coles Mullane and Edna McDonald Mullane, Bill was a lifelong resident of West Hartford, with the exception of four years attending St. Michael's College in Winooski, VT He was employed by Heublein of Hartford in his younger years, and he was a freelance contractor and illustrator, assisting in various art programs at art academies and universities throughout the state. During his entire adult years he was devoted to genealogical research for his family, and he made many enriched additions to the family tree. He had a capacious memory for stories and details. Bill also labored over home maintenance and landscaping, always full of plans for moving trees, rearranging flower beds, glazing windows and replacing clapboards. His work was never done to his satisfaction. Like the family tree, he tended all of it well. Bill was a beloved brother, uncle, and cousin to so many family members. Called the favorite first cousin among all of his cousins, he leaves two sisters Roberta Mullane of West Hartford and Joann Huntley (Douglas) of Dandridge, TN; two nieces Kathleen Scharrett (John) of East Hampton, CT and Lauren Mosier (Derek) of Charleston, SC; three grandnieces Sloane Scharrett, Logan Scharrett and Grace Mosier, and one grandnephew Noah Scharrett. An interment service was held for Bill at the convenience of the immediate family at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Hartford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved