William McDougall died June 29th at age 76 of complications arising from sudden pneumonia. Bill grew up in East Hartford, hunting and fishing the Connecticut River Valley, and he lived in Coventry, CT since 1982. A graduate of the University of Hartford for his undergraduate degree and Central Connecticut State University for his graduate degree, Bill was part of the world's earliest generation of professional computer programmers. He worked in Information Technology Management at the Travelers Insurance Company and TIMCO, and as a consultant at other insurance companies in the Hartford area. Work was never his first love; fly fishing was his passion. Bill was a member of the Lake Mansfield Trout Club in Moscow, VT for over 20 years. He fished around the world, including travels to Chile and Argentina with three close friends each winter since 2007, and he especially loved Las Pampas Lodge. He also fished the Miramichi River in New Brunswick and Coopers Minipi Lodge in Labrador many times. Bill loved bird hunting with his dogs, currently Brady and Riley, and he loved spending time at the fire pit he built himself out of stones from his property in Coventry. He was a Champion Chess Player, a Life Master Bridge player, a member of the Coventry Zoning Board of Appeals for two terms, and a golfer with the Traveler's Golf League at Twin Hills Country Club. Bill ("Sandy" to close family) was born in 1943 in Hartford to William and Myrtle Irene Morehouse McDougall. He leaves behind his wife Pat, son and daughter-in-law Michael & Jennifer McDougall of San Francisco CA, son Brian McDougall of Shirley MA, and a granddaughter Lila McDougall. He also leaves behind sister and brother-in-law Linda & Jack Clark of Rio Vista CA, brother-in-law Tom Olds of Rutland MA, sister-in-law Beth Meek of Brick NJ, a niece, three nephews, and their children. He was predeceased by his parents, son Steven McDougall, brother Pelham Whiting, daughter-in-law Amy McDougall, nephew Pelham Whiting II, sister-in-law Peggy Olds, and brother-in-law Bob Meek. The family would like to thank the staff of St Francis Hospital's MICU and Yale New Haven's MICU for the extraordinary care they gave Bill and the incredible tenderness they showed us. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at his home in Coventry on Saturday, July 20th at 11 AM. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 4, 2019