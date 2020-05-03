William (Bill) Melnik, resident of Hyannis, MA, died unexpectedly on April 23, 2020 at the age of 57. Bill is survived by his former wife, Teresa Melnik (Cowles); daughter, Abigail Melnik; sister, Maureen Rambo; brother Ronald Melnik and nephews: Jason Melnik, Steven Melnik, Dan Melnik, and Wes Melnik. He is predeceased by his mother, Stella Bilmon; and his father Raymond Melnik. Bill was born in Hartford, CT on January 28, 1963. He completed his GED and went on to work at many different companies during his life, most notably as a Shipping Supervisor and then Export Documentation Coordinator at Emerson Process Management, in Portsmouth, NH. In September of 2007, he welcomed his beautiful daughter, who was the most important part of his life. Bill loved his daughter with all his heart. He enjoyed the beach, fishing, comic books, movies, reading, and visiting with friends. He had a deep interest in World War II and served as a volunteer at the Wright Museum of World War II in Wolfeboro, NH. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. No services are scheduled at this time. He will be buried at East Cemetery in Manchester, CT this summer. Memorial donations can be made to Wright Museum of World War II. https://www.wrightmuseum.org/make-a-donation (603) 569-1212.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.