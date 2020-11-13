William O. Lane, 83, of Avon, beloved husband of Maxine (Hayes) Lane, passed into the Arms of his Savior Jesus Christ, Sunday, November 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Norwood, OH, son of the late Columbus O. and Pearl (Combast) Lane, he was raised there and received his BA degree from Wilmington College. Bill served in the Ohio Army National Guard as a 1st Lieutenant. He spent his professional career with the Hartford Insurance Group retiring as a corporate officer in 1996. Bill and his wife Maxine have been involved in Valley Community Baptist Church since 1977 where he was a Deacon, sang in the church choir, and served on many other committees. He was one of the founders of Faithful Hands, helping with practical projects for those in need at their homes for many years. As an accomplished woodworker, he retired early so he could build furniture for the church that is still in use today. He was involved in World Outreach Programs for the church and especially loved helping with the presentations of "The Gift" every year. He enjoyed gardening and his home was a garden showcase where he built birdhouses and had events to raise money for Camp Hope. When he lived in Ohio, he was involved in the life of many young adults through the Big Brothers Program where he had a lasting impact on young people for many years, especially one young man he still talked with. Bill's faith in action was an inspiration to hundreds of people because of his generosity and quiet mentorship to many people to use their gifts for the Lord. Besides his wife Maxine, he leaves his daughter Susan L. Lane of Avon; his granddaughter Ashleigh R. Patnode; and great granddaughter Chole L. Patnode; his brother Rod Lane and his wife Barb of Blanchester, OH; brother-in-law Kenneth Day of Lebanon, OH; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was predeceased by sisters Betty L. Hammer and Donna Day. His family will receive friends Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 6-8 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road Avon. A Memorial Service to Celebrate His Life will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 11 AM at Valley Community Baptist Church, 590 West Avon Road, Avon. Bill's service may be viewed online using the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/65659068
Contributions may be made to either World Outreach at Valley Community Baptist Church or Hartford City Mission, PO Box 320397, Hartford, CT 06132-0397.